David Tennant Makes Not-So-Subtle Dig At JK Rowling After Harry Potter Question

David Tennant via Associated Press

David Tennant has made it clear he doesn’t expect to be invited to participate in the new Harry Potter TV series for one key reason.

The Doctor Who star played Death Eater Barty Crouch Jr in the fourth Harry Potter movie, and was asked during a Q&A at Planet ComicCon if he would be interested in returning to the franchise when it’s rebooted by HBO.

Advertisement

“I mean, they’re great stories,” he responded, but said that his “contribution has probably been made” to the Wizarding World.

He then playfully added: “I’m told there’s an executive producer who doesn’t love me on that show.”

While he didn’t mention her by name, it’s safe to assume that David was referring to Harry Potter writer JK Rowling, who will executive produce the new show, which will devote one season to each of her books.

Advertisement

David has become an outspoken advocate for transgender and gender non-conforming people in recent years, while the author has become divisive figure due to her own comments on these communities, including repeated instances of misgendering trans public figures.

JK Rowling via Associated Press

Last year, Rowling made a dig of her own at the Rivals actor on X, commenting that her “thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time” after Kemi Badenoch was appointed leader of the Conservative party.

Advertisement