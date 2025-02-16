Here's What David Tennant Actually Said About Donald Trump In Censored BAFTAs Opening Monologue

Stuart Wilson via Getty Images for BAFTA

David Tennant has made use of his second go of presenting the Baftas by poking fun at US President Donald Trump.

The Doctor Who star’s kicked off tonight’s Bafta 2025 awards with a rendition of The Proclaimers’ hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” (featuring cameos from Anna Kendrick, Colman Domingo and Brian Cox, to name but a few).

He then took aim at Donald Trump, describing The Brutalist as being “a film about incredible architecture. In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in ‘The Apprentice.’”

The jibe was the first of many from David, who continued that the US President would not have seen the The Apprentice as “it’s a 15 and it’s not on Nickelodeon”, with the audience breaking out into applause.

“I’m worried. I’ve said his name three times,” David added.

“It’s like Beetlejuice — I’ve summoned him. And talking of villains…”

He then went on to mention Hugh Grant in Heretic as the audience continued to show their support for the host’s comments.

However, the BBC broadcast of tonight’s Baftas did not feature some of the above material, with the jokes about Beetlejuice and Nickelodeon cut.

It’s not the first time David has made jokes about the President, with the two-time Bafta presenter having said in his monologue last year: “Poor Things, where a child’s brain is put in an adult’s body. And later this year, one of those may be reelected president.”