David Tennant Stages Exciting Doctor Who Reunion As He Announces Podcast Revival Guests

David Tennant at the 2024 Baftas via Associated Press

David Tennant has unveiled the first batch of guests he’ll be speaking to on the revival of his podcast.

Advertisement

With a week to go until the new series gets underway, David has shared some of the stars he’ll be speaking to – including one guest that’ll be music to the ears of Doctor Who fans.

Alongside Conclave star Stanley Tucci, Emmy winner Ben Schwartz and The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil, David will be interviewing his old boss Russell T Davies, with whom he previously collaborated on Doctor Who.

Russell was showrunner of Doctor Who during David’s first stint in the Tardis, and oversaw the anniversary specials that brought him back as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Advertisement

He also wrote shows like Queer As Folk, Years And Years and It’s A Sin.

Russell T Davies at Comic-Con last year via Associated Press

David quipped: “Yes, I know, just what the world needs... more podcast episodes. But with a line-up this good, I couldn’t resist coming back for season three.

“These guests are top-notch and you won’t want to miss a single one. And as for the finale...we don’t talk about the finale. Let’s just say it’s a series first.”

Advertisement

David originally launched his podcast in 2019, interviewing the likes of Olivia Colman, Dame Judi Dench, James Corden and Doctor Who co-stars Billie Piper and Catherine Tate across its two seasons.

Other guests have included Tina Fey, Sir Brian Cox, Jennifer Garner, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Star Trek icon George Takei and former prime minister Gordon Brown.

David Tennant Does A Podcast With… will return with the three-time Bafta winner’s interview with Stanley Tucci on Tuesday 25 February.