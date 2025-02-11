David Tennant Names The 1 A-Lister He Accidentally 'P***ed Off' With A Joke At Last Year's Baftas

David Tennant presenting at last year's Baftas BBC

David Tennant has opened up about how he plans to change his approach to presenting at this year’s Baftas.

Later this week, the former Doctor Who star will front the biggest night in British cinema for the second year running.

Advertisement

Ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony, David has penned a piece in Radio Times, revealing how one A-lister’s reaction to one of his jokes last year has led to him changing tact this time around.

He explained: “The Baftas are supposed to be kind. Last year we weren’t trying to roast people, but there was a joke about Cate Blanchett, and she looked a little bit annoyed, a little bit pissed off.

“And I remember going, ‘Oh God, no. I think you’re brilliant. I was just trying to be witty and make a point about how you’ve got lots of prizes, and we love you’.

Advertisement

“So, I think if I’ve learned anything, it’s probably that I’m not interested in picking fights or making anyone feel in any way uncomfortable. If I have a style, it’s only that.”

Cate Blanchett in the audience of last year's Baftas (and yes, that's Prince William next to her) BBC

During his opening monologue at last year’s event, David said: “There are only two people in the world who [already] know who’s won. Let’s hope one of them is the engraver.

Advertisement

“I always thought the seat planner would know and they’d put winners at the front of the end of an aisle. No, they’ve got hidden cameras, they can pick you up anywhere.

“So, if you’ve got to scramble and climb over Cate Blanchett to get your hands on an award, that is what you do. Metaphor for the acting industry generally.”

For what it’s worth, we think the two-time Oscar winner – who presented the award for Best Actor later in the evening, and was seated next to Prince William – seemed to take the joke in her stride.

Advertisement

The Baftas will air on BBC One on Sunday night, and unlike most awards shows, this one is shown on a slight time delay.

Going into the event, Conclave is the most-nominated film with a total of 12 nods, ahead of Emilia Perez’s 11 and The Brutalist’s nine.

Advertisement