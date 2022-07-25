David Warner, Star Trek And Titanic Actor, Dies Aged 80

David Warner PA Media Images

Actor David Warner, known for his film roles including Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, has died aged 80.

The British star died on Sunday from a cancer-related illness at Denville Hall, a care home for those in the entertainment industry, his family said.

They said in a statement: “He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.

“He is survived by his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends.”

On screen, David played Billy Zane’s valet and bodyguard, Spicer Lovejoy, in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic and also gained prominence for roles such as photographer Keith Jennings in the 1976 horror film The Omen.

David earned a leading actor Bafta nomination for his role in the 1966 film Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, in which he starred alongside Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

He also picked up an Emmy for his role in 1980s series Masada, which was fronted by Peter O’Toole and saw Warner playing Roman politician Pomponius Falco.

David’s other credits include a 2001 Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara, film You, Me And Him and also featured in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, where he played retired naval officer Admiral Boom.

Writer and actor Mark Gatiss was among those who paid tribute to David, following news of his death.

He tweeted: “I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favourite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince.”

I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favourite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince.❤️ pic.twitter.com/W8uuGWEpmE — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) July 25, 2022

