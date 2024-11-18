Davina McCall's Partner Issues First Health Update After Presenter Undergoes Brain Surgery

Davina McCall at the NTAs in September James Veysey/Shutterstock

Davina McCall is now recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Last week, the former Big Brother host disclosed that a benign tumour had been discovered earlier this year during an otherwise routine health check, which she’d ultimately made the decision to have surgery to remove.

In an emotional pre-recorded video posted on social media, Davina said she’d be handing over her social media to her partner Michael, who vowed to update fans on her condition when there was news.

On Saturday, he made good on his promise, telling Davina’s followers: “Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook!”

He added that the Masked Singer panellist was “recovering in ICU as a precaution” and “as you can imagine, she’s utterly exhausted”.

“Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here,” Michael added. “It’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful.”

Davina previously told her fans that she was in “good spirits”, asking them to “say a prayer for me” before she underwent her operation.

“I’m OK. It’s been up and down obviously, we’ve been through a lot,” she continued. “For the recovery, I’m going to be in hospital for about nine days, and then I’m going to be going home, but I’m going to be off my phone for a while.”

Davina insisted: “I don’t want you to worry about me, I’m doing that enough as it is. I am not worrying too much, and I am in a good space.

“I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team, and I am handing the reins over to him, he knows what he’s doing, and I’m going to do the getting better bit after.”