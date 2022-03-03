Davina McCall Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Davina McCall has paid an emotional tribute to her late father, Andrew, following his death earlier this week.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday afternoon, Davina revealed that her dad – who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease eight years ago – had died on Monday night after taking “a turn for the worse” a day earlier.

“Thankfully he wasn’t in pain. He was peaceful,” the Masked Singer panellist wrote. “I’m so grateful for that, and that we could be with him.

“He was the best Dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot. He always made time for us, opened his (and my amazing mumma’s) house to all our friends and temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help.

“He was a facilitator, always helping people with intros … he knew EVERYBODY. And they ALL loved him!”

Davina continued: “The word legend has been used many times to describe my Dad. He was a bon vivante, loved life, positive to the very end… ‘it just works’ was one of the last phrases he was able to say as Alzheimer’s robbed him of the power of speech.

“He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts. He leaves an enormous hole in our lives.”

After sharing her post, Davina quickly received a wave of support from her famous friends and peers.

Myleene Klass hailed Davina’s dad as a “special man”, while Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure wrote: “I’m so so sorry to hear this Davina. Sending you and your family all my love.”

Fellow presenter Anita Rani said she was “sending love”, and Fearne Cotton commented: “I love you my friend. Prayers and love to you Dav. Here for you.”

Comedian John Bishop also wrote: “So sorry for you and all the family Davina. I know how much you loved him.”

Davina has always spoken about her close relationship with her dad throughout her time in the public eye, and in 2017, opened up about how his Alzheimer’s diagnosis had affected their rapport.

“I have grieved the loss of my old dad,” she said at the time. “But we are forging a new relationship, a different one - one where perhaps he might need me more. Our dynamic has changed, but he’s still my dad.

“My dad is very charming, everyone he meets falls in love with him. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed. He still gives the best hugs and my kids adore him. Since he’s had Alzheimer’s, he has become calmer and kids respond very well to that.