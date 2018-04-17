Dawn French 'Still Reeling' From The Death Of Her 'Vicar Of Dibley' Co-Star Emma Chambers

Dawn French says she is still “reeling” from the the death of her ‘Vicar Of Dibley’ co-star, Emma Chambers.
Emma, who played the much-loved Alice Tinker in BBC sitcom, died in February of natural causes at the age of 53.
In an interview on Tuesday’s ‘Lorriane’, Dawn said she was still getting over her death and paid tribute to her former co-star.
She said: “This has been a very shocking and sad loss. Far too young and I think we’re all still reeling a little bit from it.
“My memories of working with Emma are some of my most favourite memories of my whole career. She’s a massively diligent person, much unlike [her Dibley character] Alice.
“She was incredibly bright. Very funny, very knowing and yet she was able to play someone who was in a different world.
“She didn’t play a simpleton, she played someone who had a different reality. She was incredibly authentic at that and I will miss that.“
She added: “I have to tell you Lorraine, to play a clown in a way like that, it takes a lot of hard work. You have to learn things very particularly. She did it really well, really well.”
Emma also starred in ‘Notting Hill’ alongside Hugh Grant, who also paid tribute to the star following her death.
He tweeted: “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.”
