Dawn French 'Still Reeling' From The Death Of Her 'Vicar Of Dibley' Co-Star Emma Chambers

Emma, who played the much-loved Alice Tinker in BBC sitcom, died in February of natural causes at the age of 53.

Dawn French says she is still “reeling” from the the death of her ‘ Vicar Of Dibley ’ co-star, Emma Chambers .

In an interview on Tuesday’s ‘Lorriane’, Dawn said she was still getting over her death and paid tribute to her former co-star.

She said: “This has been a very shocking and sad loss. Far too young and I think we’re all still reeling a little bit from it.

“My memories of working with Emma are some of my most favourite memories of my whole career. She’s a massively diligent person, much unlike [her Dibley character] Alice.

“She was incredibly bright. Very funny, very knowing and yet she was able to play someone who was in a different world.

“She didn’t play a simpleton, she played someone who had a different reality. She was incredibly authentic at that and I will miss that.“

She added: “I have to tell you Lorraine, to play a clown in a way like that, it takes a lot of hard work. You have to learn things very particularly. She did it really well, really well.”