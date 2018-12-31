ENTERTAINMENT
31/12/2018 07:00 GMT

Celebrity Deaths 2018: The Stars We Lost Too Soon

RIP.

We’ve said goodbye to some of our most loved stars this year.

There were big losses from the acting world including screen legend Burt Reynolds, as well as ‘Vicar Of Dibley’ star Emma Chambers and Leslie Grantham, who was best known for playing Dirty Den in ‘EastEnders’.

The music world also said goodbye to legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, Cranberries star Dolores O’Riordan, DJ and musician Avicii, rapper Mac Miller and legendary frontmen Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks and Mark E Smith of The Fall.

We also lost some of TV’s most well known entertainers including Ken Dodd, Jim Bowen and Dale Winton.

Here we remember them all.

Photo galleryRIP Celebs: Stars We've Lost In 2018 See Gallery
MORE: uk celebrity aretha franklin Dolores O’Riordan Leslie Grantham Emma Chambers Burt Reynolds Pete Shelley Jim Bowen Mark E. Smith

Conversations