A “lost generation” of deaf children are falling a whole grade behind their hearing classmates at GCSE, the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) has warned. Less than half (48%) of deaf children achieve a grade four or above in both maths and English, compared to almost three quarters (71%) of children without hearing impairments, according to the charity. What’s more, just 43% of deaf children achieve the expected standard at reading, writing and maths at Key Stage 2, compared to 74% of other children, even though deafness is not a learning disability. Sadly, the figures are unsurprising for parents like Ann Jillings, from Suffolk, who says she constantly worries her 12-year-old son Daniel will fall behind. “The thing he probably finds hardest is the concentration of watching a BSL [British Sign Language] signer, a teacher, looking at what’s on the whiteboard and everything else at the same time,” she tells HuffPost UK. “Visually, it’s exhausting. He comes home very tired because he’s just concentrating so hard. He has to work much harder in the classroom than his hearing friends do.” [Read More: Deaf children shouldn’t miss out on the wonder of books – with this app they won’t]

Ann Jillings Ann Jillings and her son, Daniel

Figures show the average GCSE grade per subject for a child without special educational needs or a disability is a five – a strong C under the old system. For deaf children, this falls to 3.9, historically a grade D. But deaf children are arriving at school having already fallen behind, according to the analysis based on the Department for Education’s 2018 attainment figures. “They need a little extra help with things like incidental learning which they miss out on,” Jillings explains. “A hearing child would pick up comments and things that people have said – even in the home – and learn through listening to other people’s conversations. But deaf children don’t have that, so there are some things, like expressions, that have to be specifically taught. It’s about being constantly vigilant, making sure that support is in place.” Jillings feels lucky her son has a highly skilled BSL interpreter who works with him in school, but describes securing this support as a “battle”, due to lack of available local authority funding. “The budget pressures are having an impact and there are many local authorities cutting budgets for deaf children, which are already spread quite thinly,” she says. She would also like the government to dedicate more funding towards recruiting teachers of deaf children, who would be trained in how to adapt lessons in mainstream schools to ensure they are fully accessible.

Ann Jillings Daniel