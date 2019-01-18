NEWS

Death Of Student Highlights Violence Against Women In Australia

The death of an Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe in Melbourne, as she was walking back to her university residence, has highlighted the “disturbingly high” rate of violence against women in Australia. Seven months earlier, student and comedian Eurydice Dixon died in similar circumstances. She was raped and murdered in a park while walking home at night. On average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner in Australia.

