NEWS

Death Toll Rises As Search Efforts Continue After Dam Collapse

Search and rescue efforts to find the more than 300 people missing after a mining dam collapse in Brazil, have resumed. They were temporarily halted when local authorities ordered the evacuation of over 24,000 residents over fears that a second dam may collapse. The order was called off and rescuers have returned to searching. The death toll stands at 58 and is expected to rise as areas dry out and search teams can access more of the Brumadinho village.