‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Star Debbie McGee Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Debbie McGee has revealed she has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The 60-year-old, who made the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2017, underwent surgery earlier this month to remove two tumours from her left breast.

PA Wire/PA Images Debbie McGee

Debbie believes the operation was a success, and is convinced her breast cancer was brought on by the stress of losing her husband, magician Paul Daniels, in 2016. She told The Sun: “I’ve never been through the stress I’ve been through since I lost Paul. “Grief hits you in so many ways you’re not expecting. It’s not all about sadness. “I’ve got a friend who lost her husband four years ago. She’s younger than me but she got it (cancer) as well. “We both discussed it and said stress.”

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Debbie with her late husband, Paul Daniels

Debbie was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in October and now says she’s the “luckiest person in the world” after doctors then gave her the all-clear. She added: “Although I’ve had mammograms every two years I never thought for a minute I’d ever have it myself. It scared me to death. “They were talking about full mastectomy, taking flesh from my thighs. That was really scary given my dancing — and I was all on my own. “I thought, ‘This is a moment when Paul isn’t here with me’. It was much tougher to take. “You’re very vulnerable in lots of ways that you weren’t before.”

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Debbie was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on 'Strictly' in 2017.