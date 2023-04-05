Dame Deborah James' Bowelbabe Fund Reaches £11.3 Million

David M. Benett via Getty Images Dame Deborah James and her brother Benjamin James at Royal Ascot in June 2022.

Dame Deborah James’ Bowelbabe fund for research into cancer has just reached the huge milestone of £11.3 million.

The host of the You, Me And The Big C podcast began the fundraiser with the intention of raising just £250,000. At the time of the 40-year-old’s death on June 28, it had reached £6.9 million.

Advertisement

Her fundraising efforts really began to take off in May 2022 when she moved into her parents’ home for her hospice care.

Alongside the JustGiving fundraising page for Cancer Research UK, she teamed up with In The Style to launch a charity collection, which included t-shirts brandishing her favourite slogan: “Rebellious Hope”.

James was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer back in 2016, and has been credited for increasing awareness about the disease – even in her final weeks.

Cancer Research UK, which will receive the funds from Bowelbabe, said on April 5 that money would go towards a study researching the beginnings of new precision treatment to stop bowel cancel spreading, led by the Centre for Evolution and Cancer at the Institution of Cancer Research in London.

Advertisement

Another will target the microbes which may cause cancer, while a third study from Queen Mary University of London will use AI and blood tests to detect earliest signs of cancer.

More projects set to receive the funding will be announced later in the year.

Cancer Research UK chief Michelle Mitchell described James as a “force of nature”, and said the overwhelming public support is “a true testament to how many lives she touched”.

James’ husband Sebastien Bowen said: “I’m immensely proud and humbled to continue the work that Deborah started.

“As a family, we’ve been overwhelmed by all the support the fund has received, and to raise £11.3 million is just incredible.

“We’ve taken some time to select the first round of funded projects, and are pleased to announce them today.

Advertisement

“There is some fantastic, cutting-edge bowel cancer research and brilliant awareness activity taking place, and we know that Deborah would be behind this every step of the way.”

Deborah James via PA Media Dame Deborah James with her posthumously published book which debuted at number one in the UK, How To Live When You Could Be Dead

After James’ death last year, those running the fundraising account wrote: “We are devastated by the death of Dame Deborah James and our thoughts are with everyone affected by her loss.

“Deborah was an inspiration to us all and her incredible work to raise awareness of cancer touched so many lives.

“We will continue her legacy and support the causes Deborah was passionate about so that many more people benefit from new treatments and have more precious time with their loved ones.

Advertisement

“Thank you for your incredible generosity and for playing a part in Deborah’s legacy.”

It was in May 2022 that James first revealed that her body “simply isn’t playing ball” and she was coming to the end of her life, but she continued to campaign for cancer research to give “one final F*** YOU to cancer”.

She added: “All I ask is that next time you pop for a coffee or grab a drink with a friend, please consider donating the cost of one extra for me.”

The fund rose to £3 million in the first two days, as people began “raising a glass” in James’ honour.

She has also been credited with breaking much of the stigma around dying, as well as raising awareness around the symptoms of bowel cancer, encouraging people to “check your poo”.

Marks & Spencer also decided to add bowel cancer symptoms to their toilet paper packaging following James’ death.

Advertisement