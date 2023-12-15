Yes Really – December 15th Is The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

It turns out that specifically at this time of year, the chilly weather outside has us all feeling a little less inclined to get steamy.

It’s perhaps not surprising that we’re feeling less than frisky since the darker, colder days can reduce our energy levels and impact moods but according to Dr Babak Ashrafi, a GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, during mid-December specifically, we hit a real slump.

Sex drives hit a slump in mid-December

Dr. Ashrafi said: “Looking at previous years’ data we found that the least amount of orders for emergency contraception, chlamydia services, STI tests, and other sexual health services, took place on the Saturday prior to the Winter Solstice, showing that the day before is possibly when people are least sexually active.”

“This year, that date falls on the 15th of December with the following day (the 16th) predicted to have the lowest number of sexual health service transactions.”

Why do people lose their libidos in winter?

The cold can impact the skin and genitals

“A drop in temperature can make skin and hair become dry and dehydrated, but not many people know that the temperature change can also have an effect on your vagina in the same way,” Dr Ashrafi explains.

“The vagina and surrounding area can become dry, itchy, and irritated, resulting in uncomfortable sex. To combat dryness during sex I would recommend using a lubricant or if the problem persists then please speak to a healthcare professional.”

Stress can have an impact on sex drives

Dr Ashrafi said: “Christmas time can be overwhelming and exhausting, with the week leading up to Christmas being one of the most stressful times of year as prepping for the big day is underway, along with last minute present buying.”

“Stress and worries can impact your sex drive, as well as other areas of your life, which is why it’s important to improve the ways you manage stress.”

Seasonal affective disorder and low mood can impact moods

Dr Ashrafi comments: “A lack of daylight and shorter days can also result in low mood and SAD (seasonal affective disorder) for some people, but it also affects your libido. Less sunlight equals less serotonin, which is a natural mood stabiliser, and without this it can affect your mood.”

Fatigue and Tiredness

Dr Ashrafi continues: “Less sunlight exposure and spending more time indoors also results in vitamin deficiencies which can make you feel more tired in winter months. As energy levels are much lower due to tiredness, this can have an effect on your libido and sex drive.”

How to combat a low sex drive

According to the NHS, treatment is available to tackle a low libido but it isn’t one-size-fits-all. Treatments available range from over the counter medication to counselling. If you’re concerned about your sex drive, speak to your GP for guidance and advice.