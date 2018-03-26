Declan Donnelly has revealed he is going to be a dad for the first time.
Donnelly, 42, who is one half of TV presenting duo ‘Ant and Dec’, shared the news that his wife Ali Astall is pregnant on Instagram after rumours that they were expecting started to surface.
Captioning a photo of himself and Astall on their wedding day, Dec wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.”
Rumours that the couple were expecting their first baby surfaced on 24 March when a source reportedly told The Sun: “They have been keeping the pregnancy a closely guarded secret, but now that Ali is safely over 12 weeks, they are starting to let people know.
“Dec and Ali are both absolutely delighted to be expecting, especially as they have been trying for some time. They have both always wanted a family but worried that it might not happen for them.”
Dec has previously spoken about his desire to have children, telling The Mirror in April 2017: “Kids are absolutely one of the things on the cards for us”. He and Ali married in 2015 after dating for a year, but have known each other for 10 years as Ali was Dec’s manager.