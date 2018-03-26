Declan Donnelly has revealed he is going to be a dad for the first time.

Donnelly, 42, who is one half of TV presenting duo ‘Ant and Dec’, shared the news that his wife Ali Astall is pregnant on Instagram after rumours that they were expecting started to surface.

Captioning a photo of himself and Astall on their wedding day, Dec wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.”