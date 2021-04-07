Declan Donnelly's Family Home Targeted By Thieves In Attempted Break-In

Police were called to Declan Donnelly’s home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the presenter was targeted by thieves.
The Sun reported that there was an attempted burglary at the Saturday Night Takeaway host’s home – which he shares with his wife, Ali, and their two-year-old daughter Isla – but the thieves had left the scene by the time the police arrived.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said of the matter: “Police were called at approximately 0040hrs on Tuesday 6 April to reports of an attempted burglary at a residential property.
“Officers attended. The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival. There was no evidence that they had gained access to the property.”
They added: “Inquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”
According to The Sun, Dec and Ali were unaware of the attempted break-in until they were informed about it by police. They also reported that the thieves had been unable to open the gates at the front of the couple’s home.
A representative for Declan Donnelly declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Dec has lived in the property since 2006, with his presenting partner Ant McPartlin also buying a home on the street that same year.
Ant eventually moved out following his divorce from ex-wife, makeup artist Lisa Armstrong, who still resides there.
Anybody with information about the attempted burglary is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 168/06Apr. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.