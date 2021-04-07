Declan Donnelly's Family Home Targeted By Thieves In Attempted Break-In

Police were called to Declan Donnelly’s home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the presenter was targeted by thieves.

The Sun reported that there was an attempted burglary at the Saturday Night Takeaway host’s home – which he shares with his wife, Ali, and their two-year-old daughter Isla – but the thieves had left the scene by the time the police arrived.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said of the matter: “Police were called at approximately 0040hrs on Tuesday 6 April to reports of an attempted burglary at a residential property.

“Officers attended. The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival. There was no evidence that they had gained access to the property.”