Declan Donnelly poked fun at his ‘I’m A Celebrity’ co-host Holly Willoughby in Tuesday night’s show, following claims about her supposed “entourage” and hefty pay packet for being presenting the series.

During the show, Dec made light of reports in the Mail On Sunday, which claimed ITV had given Holly an alleged £2.5million pay rise in order to get her to fill in for his regular co-host Ant McPartlin.

The publication also claimed Holly was surrounded by a 13-strong “entourage” behind the scenes, which included stylists, her agent and a “skin guru”.

Making fun of this, Dec presented Holly with a mock jungle perfume, as part of a skit, after he’d introduced the fake fragrance ‘Bruce’ for men.