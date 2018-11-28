Declan Donnelly poked fun at his ‘I’m A Celebrity’ co-host Holly Willoughby in Tuesday night’s show, following claims about her supposed “entourage” and hefty pay packet for being presenting the series.
During the show, Dec made light of reports in the Mail On Sunday, which claimed ITV had given Holly an alleged £2.5million pay rise in order to get her to fill in for his regular co-host Ant McPartlin.
The publication also claimed Holly was surrounded by a 13-strong “entourage” behind the scenes, which included stylists, her agent and a “skin guru”.
Making fun of this, Dec presented Holly with a mock jungle perfume, as part of a skit, after he’d introduced the fake fragrance ‘Bruce’ for men.
When Holly claimed the heat in Australia “sometimes gets to her, Dec said: “Well, you know what you need? Sheila! For girls! For Sheilas!”
Presenting her with a fake bottle, Dec added: “It’s slightly pricier, three dollars a litre, but you can afford it, I read how much you’re getting for this! And I’ve read all about the entourage as well. The entourage!”
The fun continued on spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’, where Holly and Dec were guests for the evening.
When presenter Scarlett Moffatt joked the spin-off didn’t quite have the same budget as the main show, Dec commented: “It’s all paying for her entourage. I’ve read all about it.”
Holly is currently guest presenting the show with Dec while Ant continues his break from the spotlight.
Ant announced a hiatus from his TV commitments earlier this year, following his conviction for drink-driving, for which he was fined £86,000.
Dec previously flew solo for the first time in their career during the final two episodes of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows.
After an initial mixed reception, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers have now warmed to Holly as host, with this year’s launch becoming the highest-rated non-sporting TV event of the year, even beating coverage of the royal wedding.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs nightly on ITV.