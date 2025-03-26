Defence Secretary Says Trump Officials 'Have A Case' After Calling Europe 'Pathetic Freeloaders'

Defence secretary John Healey said he regards the insults as "more of a challenge" via Associated Press

US vice-president JD Vance and defence secretary Pete Hegseth said they “loathe” the continent in a leaked group chat about US airstrikes on Yemen, to stop Houthi rebels attacking ships linked to Israel’s allies in the Red Sea.

But the cabinet minister refused to criticise the Americans when speaking to the media today.

Healey told Times Radio: “I regard it more of a challenge and in the meetings that I’ve had with Pete Hegseth...”

Presenter Adam Boulton cut in: “So you think, fair enough, we’re going to try and not be pathetic freeloaders?”

The cabinet minister said: “The Americans have got a case, the Americans have absolutely got a case that on defence spending, on European security, on our support for Ukraine, European nations can and will do more and the UK is leading the way.

“I’m proud of that on defence spending, on European security and on Ukraine. It’s why we’re pulling together the coalition [of the willing].”

After the Trump administration announced it was stepping back from Europe, Keir Starmer revealed he was putting together a group of more than 30 countries who are happy to support Ukraine amid the ongoing threat from Russia.

The UK has also taken money from the overseas aid budget so it can boost its defence spending in line with Trump’s wishes.

Healey told broadcasters: “We’re responding to that American challenge for European nations to do more to support Ukraine and we are.

“And we’re responding to the requirements of the Ukrainians to say in the circumstances of a ceasefire what security guarantees have we got that we won’t have Russia reinvading.”

Starmer has claimed the coalition of the willing would only work with a US security guarantee, which the States has so far refused to provide.

But Healey did not rule out entirely pressing ahead in Ukraine without America.

He said: “Those are discussions that jump well ahead of where we are now.

“The focus must be first of all on a successful conclusion of the peace talks and we back President Trump in creating this opportunity.”

Healey’s words come after the PM’s spokesperson slapped down the leaked the suggestion that the UK and its European allies do not pull their weight when it comes to international security.

He said: “You can see from the way in which the UK has worked closely with the US for a long time our commitment to working with the US on matters of regional security.

“We’ll continue to work with the US and other allies to ensure security and stability in the Middle East.”