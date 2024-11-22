Here's Why You Should Never Throw Out Dehumidifier Water

Kateryna Artsybasheva via Getty Images

There’s something so satisfying about pouring water that your dehumidifier has pulled from literal thin air down the sink, isn’t there?

“You wanted to be mould, but you never made it,” I gloat in my head every time I do it (no, I don’t go out much).

But according to Expert Reviews’ home product expert, Sarah Matthews, I might be making a wasteful mistake.

She shared three ways you can use the throwaway product, saying, “As water bills are set to increase further, every little helps including getting the most out of your dehumidifier wastewater.

“It’s mineral-free, so it has some handy advantages such as not causing limescale build-up where it’s used.“

These are:

1) Watering your plants

Sarah says the water can be used to hydrate your indoor plants ― so long as you don’t plan to eat them (leave those tomato roots be).

Old water that’s been standing for a long time is a no-go too.

But for regular, fresh dehumidifier water, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) agrees. “Water collected from tumble dryers and dehumidifiers is distilled and therefore suitable for use on plants,” they say.

2) Ironing your clothes

Not only will the demineralised water produce less annoying limescale stains for steam irons, but the high temperatures it reaches in the chamber will help to get rid of any lingering bacteria.

But you do have to make sure your iron is suitable for use with distilled water ― if it’s not, you might accidentally corrode the appliance.

3) Diluting your antifreeze

“Dehumidifier water can also be used to dilute washer fluid and antifreeze to put in your car,” Sarah says, though of course you should use the ratios your antifreeze or washer fluid manufacturer recommends.

Ideal Home recommends the same trick, stating that the lack of limescale provides a more streak-free finish for your windowscreens.

Is it ever dangerous?

Crucially, “no, you can’t drink dehumidifier water,” Sarah stressed.

“It’s really gross as it contains all the pollutants that you’d find in your air. That includes dust particles, bacteria and even mould – not the kinds of things you’d want hanging around in your digestive system.”