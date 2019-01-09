Delaying Brexit “may well be inevitable now” because of Tory government chaos and parliamentary deadlock, Labour has warned for the first time.

In a major shift, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said that MPs would move to extend talks with Brussels rather than crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29.

His remarks followed those of Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman, who told reporters that the two-year ‘Article 50’ process leading up to Brexit could be prolonged. “Clearly there is a possibility that Article 50 may have to be extended,” he said.

At the start of a five-day Commons debate on Theresa May’s plans, Starmer said that it was time to face up to the reality facing MPs.

“The two-year window has effectively been rundown. There is a question of extension of Article 50, and that may be inevitable now given the position we are in. But of course we can only seek it, because the other 27 have to agree.”

Starmer added: “I genuinely think that leaving with no-deal would be catastrophic. I actually genuinely think we can’t do it on 29 March this year.

“It’s simply not viable, for so many practical reasons. We’re going to have to look at what are the available options that realistically are still on the table.”