'Deluded Crawling': Minister Hit By Backlash For Saying US Is Britain's 'Friend' Despite Trump Tariffs

A cabinet minister has been accused of “deluded crawling” after he insisted America remains the UK’s “friend and ally” despite Donald Trump slapping a 10% tariff on British imports.
Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds refused to criticise the US administration as negotiations continue over an economic deal between the two countries.
Trump announced the “reciprocal” 10% surcharge – which is on top of 25% tariffs on all car and steel imports – at a White House press conference on Wednesday.
He said America “has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered, near and far by friend and foe alike” and now it was payback time.
“Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore,” the president added.
A Downing Street source said the government would “keep calm” in response and pointed out that the UK tariff was half the 20% rate Trump had imposed on imports from the EU.
On Sky News this morning, Reynolds was at pains to stress the close relationship between the US and UK.
He said: “America is a friend, America is our principal ally, our relationship is an incredibly strong economic one, but also a security one as well.”
However, his warm words did not go down well on social media.
On Bluesky, the verdict was pretty brutal.
The reaction was just as negative over on X.