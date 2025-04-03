'Deluded Crawling': Minister Hit By Backlash For Saying US Is Britain's 'Friend' Despite Trump Tariffs

Jonathan Reynolds insisted the US was "our principal ally". via Associated Press

A cabinet minister has been accused of “deluded crawling” after he insisted America remains the UK’s “friend and ally” despite Donald Trump slapping a 10% tariff on British imports.

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds refused to criticise the US administration as negotiations continue over an economic deal between the two countries.

Advertisement

Trump announced the “reciprocal” 10% surcharge – which is on top of 25% tariffs on all car and steel imports – at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

He said America “has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered, near and far by friend and foe alike” and now it was payback time.

“Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore,” the president added.

Advertisement

A Downing Street source said the government would “keep calm” in response and pointed out that the UK tariff was half the 20% rate Trump had imposed on imports from the EU.

On Sky News this morning, Reynolds was at pains to stress the close relationship between the US and UK.

He said: “America is a friend, America is our principal ally, our relationship is an incredibly strong economic one, but also a security one as well.”

Advertisement

However, his warm words did not go down well on social media.

On Bluesky, the verdict was pretty brutal.

Astonishing denialism from the UK government. This makes us look weak and gullible not strong and resilient. — EagleOwl (@eagleowlsheila.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T06:40:46.911Z

Advertisement

for the love of God, stop this sycophantic shit alreadywho exactly do Labour think they are appealing to with this? — James Morrison (@morralexand.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T06:34:23.800Z

The reaction was just as negative over on X.

I get the need to be diplomatic but get a better line than this pathetic horse shit. https://t.co/gIDfotGBfP — John Smith (@JohnSmi21372434) April 3, 2025