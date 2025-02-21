'Delusional' Trump Openly Mocked As His Newest Boast Backfires Spectacularly

US President Donald Trump speaks during a reception honoring Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s honeymoon period in the polls seems to be over ― but he thinks he’s more popular than ever.

“I had an approval rating today of 71 and another one of 69,” Trump bragged at the Republican governors dinner in Washington on Thursday. “I have not heard of those numbers before.”

None of the pollsters tracked by either RealClearPolitics or FiveThirtyEight show him with anything close to that. And while his poll numbers were largely positive when he first took office last month, they’ve largely fallen since, with six of the last 10 on both websites showing him now underwater.

Gallup this week found him with a 45% approval rating, compared to 51% who disapprove. CNN has him at 47-52, The Washington Post/Ipsos at 45-53 and Reuters at 44-51.

Trump’s critics on social media were quick to point that out to him:

