Having These 12 Signs At 60 May Reveal Increased Dementia Risk

Malcolm P Chapman via Getty Images

Researchers think that up to 45% of our dementia risk may be “potentially modifiable” by changing some of our lifestyle choices.

Medical journal The Lancet has shared the best health decisions to make at every stage of our lives ― and now, a study conducted by economists at the nonprofit research organization RAND has compared 181 risk factors to the development of dementia among 20,000 participants.

The paper looked at data from the nationally representative American Health and Retirement Study (which only includes individuals aged 50 and over) and estimated how likely different risk factors are to be linked to dementia two, four, and 20 years after a participant turns 60.

Which risk factors would I look out for aged 60?

First things first ― this is an economic study and did not seek to prove causation. It only showed a link between two things, which is not the same as showing one causes the other.

The researchers did notice “statistically significant variation in dementia prevalence among persons approximately age 80 according to individuals’ observed characteristics when they were about age 60,” which they sought to look into.

Per their data, the risk factors for 60-year-olds which have been associate with an increased risk of dementia may be:

Having poor physical health Having a stroke Having lower cognitive abilities Having functional limitations Having particular genes Never having worked or having worked only a few years Having diabetes or a body mass index of 35 or more Never drinking alcohol or drinking excessively Never exercising Scoring low on various physical tests Being less conscientious Having low engagement in hobbies and novel information activities.

The researchers also found that not having a private healthcare plan aged 60 was linked to an increased risk of dementia, but this data was found in the US, where healthcare access is very different.

However, UK data also suggests that poverty and inequality ― which the US study linked to an increased risk of dementia ― are associated with worse cognitive outcomes here too.

What should I do if I’m worried about dementia?

Again, the above signs are absolutely not definite proof you’ll develop dementia. The economists only sought to find a correlation, though maintaining as healthy and social a lifestyle as you can does seem to help to keep your brain well.

You can test your dementia risk and modify any lifestyle changes that may help to reduce it.

If you suspect you or someone you love may be experiencing signs of dementia ― many of which are not well-known; you can read up on them on the NHS’ site ―the NHS says it’s important to see a GP as soon as possible.

That’s because the sooner suspected dementia is treated, the better the outcome and the more prepared the dementia patient and their family are to handle the condition.