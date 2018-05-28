The BBC has insisted that an apology aired during Demi Lovato’s set at ‘The Biggest Weekend’ was down to her language, rather than references to same-sex love during her performance.

On Sunday (27 May), Demi performed a string of hits live from Swansea, including her 2015 cut ‘Cool For The Summer’, which made headlines upon its release due to its references to bisexuality.

During the performance, Demi was seen grinding on one of her female dancers, ending in a message to the crowd that they should “love who they want to love”.