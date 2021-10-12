Demi Lovato Doesn't Want Us To Refer To Extraterrestrials As 'Aliens': 'It's A Derogatory Term'

“I do not have a song called Aliens,” Demi clarified, at which point their sister Dallas suggested the song would be named ETs if it existed.

The chart-topping singer is currently exploring all things extraterrestrial in their new show Unidentified With Demi Lovato, and was asked during an interview with E! News whether there was any truth to fan speculation that they have a new song in the works called Aliens.

Demi Lovato has said they’ve stopped referring to extraterrestrials as “aliens”, as they believe it is a “derogatory” term.

Demi then explained: “My fans should know that I do not call them ‘aliens’, because ‘alien’ is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials.

“Which is why I call them ETs.”

In the lead-up to the release of Unidentified With Demi Lovato on the US streaming service Peacock, the Sorry Not Sorry star explained where their extraterrestrial fascination began, revealing they’ve had a brush with a UFO in the past.

“We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree,” they recalled to E! News. “And I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less.

“And it was kind of floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me. It was a beautiful and incredible experience.”

They added: “It definitely changed the way that you see the world. You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed. It changes your reality, for sure.”

Last week, they also spoke to Kelly Clarkson about their personal extraterrestrial encounters.