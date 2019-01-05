Demi Lovato has taken Instagram to task over a fat-shaming sponsored advert that appeared on her feed.

The singer shared a screengrab of the ad on her Instagram story, showing one slim cartoon girl with the label “pretty” and another heavier animated girl with the label “obese”.

“Why is this fat-shaming bullshit on my feed?” she asked. “So many things wrong with this ad. You can be ‘pretty’ at any weight.”

She then showed a second screengrab where the heavier girl’s label had been changed to “controlled”, with sprigs of broccoli underneath her.