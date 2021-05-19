Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary, explaining to fans that they will be using “they/them” pronouns moving forward. In a video posted on Wednesday morning, Demi told their fans they had been “doing some healing and self-reflective work” in the past year, that had ultimately led to them re-examining their gender identity. “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they began. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had this revelation that I identify as non-binary. “With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to ‘they/them’. I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Rich Fury via Getty Images Demi Lovato pictured earlier this year

In a series of subsequent tweets, they explained: “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. “I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

