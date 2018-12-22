Demi Lovato Says She's 'Sober And Alive' As She Asks For 'Time To Heal'

Demi Lovato said she is “sober and grateful to be alive” as she asked for “time to heal” during her recovery from a suspected overdose.

The 26-year-old was taken ill at her home in Los Angeles in July amid reports she had relapsed in her battle with addiction.

Demi has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and the star had spent a period in rehab following the latest setback and on Friday tweeted to say “don’t believe what you read”.