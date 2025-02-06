Demi Moore via Associated Press

While Demi Moore’s rave reviews for her performance in The Substance have opened the door for many of us to look back at some of the big movies in her oeuvre, it seems the actor herself isn’t joining in the fun.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Ghost star admitted that she actually hates seeing her own performances – with one key exception.

The Oscar nominee shared: “I’m not a big fan of watching myself, [but] with enough time… that is one of the advantages of having this much chronological time, you are a little bit more generous and forgiving.”

G.I. Jane is one film of hers Demi Moore says she can actually sit through Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I can watch G.I. Jane, I can do that,” she noted.

“And then, just recently, I realised that my youngest daughter and her fiancé had never seen Ghost.

“And so they put it on, and they were like, ‘you’ve got to watch it’, and I was like, ‘there’s no way’. But I realised I had not seen it in 30-some years. So, I gave way and I watched the second half. And I was like, ‘oh, I did OK!’. Actually, I was pretty good!”

Demi scored her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Ghost, which co-starred Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg, with the latter winning an Oscar for her supporting role.

It would be another 34 years before Demi finally won a Golden Globe, which she did last month thanks to the body horror movie The Substance.

