This Is What Demi Moore Took Away From The Set Of The Substance And We're Extremely Jealous

Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance Christine Tamalet/Mubi

Demi Moore has revealed that she took a crucial piece of The Substance away with her when filming was complete.

The Ghost star has received a wave of praise for her performance in the graphic body horror movie, and is currently in the running for Best Actress at the Oscars for the first time in her career.

On Tuesday night, Demi paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show, where she opened up about the things she’s collected over the years.

“I have a few things – I like to have a memento,” she explained. “Sometimes it’s clothing. I have the yellow coat from The Substance, big thing.”

Demi’s yellow coat from The Substance has become one of the film’s most iconic traits (as a quick scroll through Instagram over Halloween will have made clear), with costume designer Emmanuelle Youchnowski recently revealing it was a custom piece.

“In Coralie’s script, she calls it a yellow coat, but we don’t know if it’s mustard yellow or yellow yellow,” Emmanuelle told Amy Odell’s newsletter Back Row.

Demi Moore in Elisabeth Sparkle's iconic yellow coat in The Substance Mubi

She recalled: “I bought like 20 coats, but we couldn’t find the right shape and the right colour. Sometimes it was too mustard, then a little too green.

“And we wanted yellow like the sun of LA and egg yolk, one of the references of The Substance. So it was very difficult to find a good one.”

Emmannuelle added: “Also, it’s like armour with a big shoulder, a big pocket. At the end of the movie, Demi was hiding inside it, so I wanted it to envelope the body.

“So I drew it, and we bought a lot of yellow fabrics. We found one in London. And we made it in a month.”

During the interview, the costume designer pointed out that while we’re led to believe the film is set in LA, “we don’t know if it’s winter because Elisabeth’s coat is very warm, and in LA, nobody wears a coat like that”.

In fact, the whole film was shot in France, despite its Americanised setting.

Elsewhere in her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, Demi also disclosed that she left set with one of the “activator” bottles, given to her by the film’s prop master.

“When I was flying back from Paris when we finished the film, I had a little bit of a moment of like, ‘if I get stopped, they could really think that this is something… green liquid activator’,” she recalled.

Demi Moore was gifted a bottle of "activator" when The Substance was done filming Mubi