Demi Moore Just Dropped A Clue About The Producer Who Called Her A 'Popcorn Actress'

Demi Moore via Associated Press

A month after Demi Moore revealed that an unnamed producer deemed her to be a “popcorn actress” 30 years ago — subsequently leaving fans playing the guessing game — the actor has dropped a hint about the mystery individual.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, the host asked Demi if the producer in question could’ve been watching her Golden Globes speech last month, in which she called out the nameless man’s harsh words.

“He may have been rolling over in his grave,” she responded with a laugh.

Last month, the actor referenced a man that previously downplayed the future of her acting career during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where she won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, for her role in The Substance.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress’ and, at that time, I made that mean that this [award] wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” she said at the time. “That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”

Demi shared that the producer’s words “corroded” her over time to the point that she believed her career wouldn’t advance much further.

“And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called ‘The Substance.’ And the universe told me that you’re not done,” she added.

Demi Moore celebrating her Golden Globes win in January via Associated Press

Elsewhere in her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Demi revealed that she’s “reframed” the negative title the producer gave her by embracing it following the critical and commercial success of The Substance.

“How fortunate do I feel that I am in a movie that not only is a popcorn movie, that’s got people into the theatres to have a communal experience, but it’s also getting critical acclaim?” she said as the audience cheered.