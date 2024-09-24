Demi Moore Says This Was The Hardest Part Of Shooting Her Graphic New Body Horror Film

Demi Moore as Elisabeth in The Substance Christine Tamalet/Mubi

Between its graphic scenes of nudity, violence and stomach-churning gore, it’s no wonder making the much-hyped body horror The Substance was such a trying experience for the film’s leading star Demi Moore.

However, it might come as a surprise to hear exactly which part of the shoot she found the most difficult.

During an interview with Variety to promote the film published earlier this year, Demi was asked about a sequence director Coralie Fargeat had previously said was the Ghost star’s “most intense day” on set.

In the scene in question, Demi’s character is getting ready for a date, but finds herself repeatedly taking off her makeup and reapplying it in front of a mirror, after being taunted by a hovering image of her younger counterpart.

“It was very difficult,” Demi agreed, referring to the sequence as “one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the film”.

Elisabeth roughly removes her makeup in The Substance Mubi

She explained: “I think we can all relate to trying to make ourselves look better, and just making it worse and worse.”

True, but why would that make it more intense than some of The Substance’s more hair-raising moments?

Well, Demi recalled that the French filmmaker “likes to do a lot of takes, and my face was just raw”.

“I got to a point where I couldn’t do it anymore,” she admitted. “And Coralie still wanted one more take. The makeup artist stepped in and said, ‘We’re done’.”

Revealing the scene took as many as 45 takes, Demi said: “There are three setups to that scene, and easily 15 takes for each.

“Also, the idea of looking at yourself in the mirror and seeing only what’s wrong – it’s like you’re seeking to make yourself uglier, so you can look how you feel.”

Margaret has also shared her own most difficult day on set, which she described in one interview as “torture”.