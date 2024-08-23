Democrat Convention Speakers Wield 1 Of Trump’s Most Famous Remarks Against Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump could not escape his past — and his very recent — comments about veterans and service members during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Speaker after speaker referenced how Trump had reportedly called Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers” in 2020, while others pointed to his claim this month that the nation’s highest civilian honor was “much better” than its military equivalent.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump does not understand the world, and he does not understand the service and sacrifice of our military,” former Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said. “Our fallen veterans are not suckers, they are not losers — they are our heroes.”

“Every president since World War II has shared the belief that America must protect democracy in the world,” he went on. “Every president has honoured our veterans and their sacrifices. Every president but one.”

Leon Panetta: Harris understands what our military is for. The role of our military is to defend us from foreign enemies. It is not to threaten Americans and it sure as hell isn't to put immigrants in camps ... when she takes her oath of office, our allies will cheer. pic.twitter.com/vNPCqPWNVP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

Representative Pat Ryan recounted how Vice President Kamala Harris had visited West Point last year for the military academy’s graduation, proceeding to shake hands with every one of the 4,400 cadets.

Advertisement

Trump, Ryan added, did not meet the merits required to be commander in chief.

“At West Point you learn the honour code: ‘A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do,’” he said in Chicago. “Well, there’s a candidate who has violated every word in that code. A serial liar, cheater, thief, who looked soldiers in the eye, then turned around and called fallen heroes ‘suckers and losers,’ who insulted Medal of Honour recipients just last week.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., flanked by members of Congress who served in the military, speaks during the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Bill Clark via Getty Images

Representative Ruben Gallego, a former Marine, said Americans have a duty to take care of “our patriots who serve our nation” before asking lawmakers who’ve served to join him onstage. The group included Senator Tammy Duckworth, who spoke earlier in the week. She lost both legs when the Black Hawk helicopter she was in was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq in 2004.

“Vice President Harris has stood up for us and our families, always,” Gallego said. “Tim Walz served for 24 years.”

Gallego: Let me introduce you to some of many Democrats who understand what service means.. These veterans represent the best of our country… Politicians like Trump don’t stand with us. They call patriots like Senator McCain losers. John McCain was an American hero pic.twitter.com/C0G58V2kry — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2024

Advertisement

Gallego went on to criticize Trump’s disdain for the late Senator John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Trump has long been dogged by his remark that he liked people who “weren’t captured.”