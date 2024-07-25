Democratic Representative Protests Netanyahu Speech With 'War Criminal' Sign

Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds a sign that reads "War Criminal" as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Representative Rashida Tlaib (Democratic, Michigan) proudly brandished a sign calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” as he addressed Congress on Wednesday.

The opposite side of her sign read: “Guilty of Genocide.”

In his speech, Netanyahu lauded Israel’s war on Gaza, thanked both Biden and Trump for their support of Israel, condemned the assassination attempt on Trump and slammed pro-Palestine protesters.

Tlaib is the only Palestinian American in Congress. In addition to her protest, Tlaib put out a strongly worded statement on Tuesday ahead of Netanyahu’s speech, also calling him a “war criminal.”

“It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court,” Tlaib said in the statement.

“Make no mistake: this event is a celebration of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide,” she continued. “It is hypocritical to claim to be concerned about the massive death toll of innocent civilians, and then turn around and welcome the person responsible for these war crimes to our Capitol. Their silence is betrayal, and history will remember them accordingly. Our government must stop supporting and funding this genocide now.”

Despite receiving a standing ovation from attendees, Netanyahu’s speech and visit were met with widespread disapproval outside of the Capitol.

Over 100 congressional interns and dozens of Democratic lawmakers, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York), reportedly skipped Netanyahu’s speech in protest.

“Just so we’re clear, Netanyahu has lost so many people that he is addressing just a fraction of Congress,” the New York congresswoman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “When this happens, they fill the seats with non-members, like what they do at award ceremonies, in order to project the appearance of full attendance and support.”

Moreover, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters in Washington, DC, demonstrated against Netanyahu’s visit and the war. U.S. Capitol Police used pepper spray against the demonstrators and arrested at least six.

Since October 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, Israeli forces have killed at least 39,000 Palestinians. As opponents of the war have accused Israel of committing genocide in the region, the International Court of Justice delivered a ruling that it is plausible the country is engaging in genocide. Further, an independent report that was presented to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council last month argued that Israeli forces were helming an “extermination” against the people of Gaza.

