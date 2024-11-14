Dentists Recommend Having This Warm Drink To Stave Off Bad Breath

Unsplash

As we age, it’s essential that we spend more time looking after our oral health and ensuring that our habits aren’t impacting our teeth.

Yes, sadly, this does mean cutting down on sweets.

In fact, it has recently been revealed that our dental health can directly impact our heart health. Harvard Health reports: “People who have poor oral health (such as gum disease or tooth loss) have higher rates of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack or stroke than people with good oral health.”

So, what is actually good for our teeth and how does it help? Dr Tim Bradstock-Smith, Leading Dentist and Owner of The London Smile Clinic revealed his 10 recommendations.

10 foods and drinks which can improve your dental health

Green Tea

The dentist reveals: “Rich in polyphenols, green tea helps to reduce sulphur compounds in the mouth that cause bad breath.

“It also has antibacterial properties that can reduce the overall bacterial load in the oral cavity, contributing to better oral health.”

Apples

Dr Bradstock-Smith says: “Often referred to as ‘nature’s toothbrush’, apples are crunchy and high in fibre, which helps to scrub away plaque and food particles from teeth.

“Their natural acidity also helps to stimulate saliva production, washing away bacteria that can cause bad breath.”

An apple a day keeps the... dentist... away.

Yoghurt

Dr Bradstock-Smith explains that the probiotics found in yoghurts introduce beneficial bacteria to the mouth, which can outcompete harmful bacteria which causes odours.

He adds: “Regular consumption can reduce plaque and lower the risk of gum disease, contributing to fresher breath.”

Parsley

This herb is high in chlorophyll, a natural deodoriser that neutralises odours.

The dentist advises: “Chewing on fresh parsley can temporarily mask bad breath and its antibacterial properties can help reduce the bacteria in the mouth.”

Carrots

That satisfying crunch that comes with carrots is actually really beneficial, according to Dr Bradstock-Smith.

He says: “The crunchy texture of carrots helps to mechanically clean teeth surfaces, removing plaque and food debris. Additionally, chewing carrots stimulates saliva flow, which is essential for neutralising acids and washing away food particles.”

Basil

Similar to parsley, he reveals, basil contains chlorophyll and has antibacterial properties.

“Chewing fresh basil leaves or adding them to your diet can help keep your breath fresh and reduce the number of harmful bacteria in your mouth,” he notes.

Celery

He says: “High in water content and fibrous, celery acts as a natural toothbrush, scraping away food particles and plaque from teeth. Its high water content also helps in maintaining adequate saliva levels to keep the mouth hydrated and fresh.”

Oranges

As well as being delicious, oranges are high in vitamin C, which is essential for healthy gums.

Vitamin C helps reduce inflammation and can combat gum disease, which is a common cause of bad breath. Additionally, the natural acidity can help in saliva production.

Cheese

Yes! Cheese!

Dr Bradstock Smith says: “Cheese helps maintain a healthy pH level in the mouth by neutralising acids produced by plaque bacteria.

“This can help prevent tooth decay and reduce bad breath. The calcium and phosphates in cheese also strengthen tooth enamel.”

Mint

Of course, we’re very familiar with mint thanks to toothpaste but the dentist revealed that chewing on fresh mint leaves or drinking mint tea can provide immediate breath freshening effects.

“Mint also contains essential oils that have antibacterial properties, reducing the overall bacterial load in the mouth.”