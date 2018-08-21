Derby Cathedral Defends Screening Of Graphic Sex Scenes And Paganism During Film Nights

A cathedral has defended its decision to hold screenings of three films that between them show graphic sex scenes, paganism and a satirical depiction of a “naughty boy” who keeps being mistaken for Jesus Christ.

Derby Cathedral will show 1970s film classics The Wicker Man, Don’t Look Now and Monty Python’s Life of Brian on an inflatable big screen – despite opposition from some church wardens.

The Dean of the city, the Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance, said the decision to host the city’s QUAD cinema Fright Club in the nave would not compromise the cathedral’s holiness.

Dr Hance told the BBC’s East Midlands Today: “I don’t think that we are going to be showing God anything that he hasn’t seen before.

“And the stories are actually really powerful stories about faith and doubt, about some of the things that people wrestle with.”

Critics of the plans have claimed 1970s classics The Wicker Man and Don’t Look Now are inappropriate for a place-of-worship because of a graphic nude sex scene and themes of paganism.