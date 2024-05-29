Diane Abbott 'Dismayed' At Reports She Is Banned From Standing As Labour Candidate

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Diane Abbott has said she is “dismayed” by reports she has been banned from standing as a Labour candidate at the election.

The veteran MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington said she had been given the Labour whip back after a lengthy suspension.

But it has been reported she still will not be allowed to stand for re-election as a Labour candidate in the seat she has represented since 1987.

“Naturally I am delighted to have the Labour whip restored and to be a member of the PLP. Thank you to all those who supported me along the way,” she said on Twitter.

“I will be campaigning for a Labour victory. But I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate.”

Abbott had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 after she said Jewish, Irish and Traveller people were not subject to racism “all their lives”.

The former shadow home secretary, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, apologised and withdrew the comments quickly.

BBC Newsnight revealed on Tuesday that Labour finished its investigation into her conduct five months ago, but publicly claimed that the disciplinary process was still ongoing.

Labour’s National Executive Committee wrote to Abbott in December issuing her with a “formal warning” for “engaging in conduct that was “prejudicial and grossly detrimental” to the party.

At the committee’s request, Abbott then completed an “online e-learning module” in February.

Keir Starmer is under pressure to explain what he has said about the investigation.

Last week he said Abbott was still “going through” and independent disciplinary process despite it having already concluded.

Abbott was the first black woman to be elected to parliament when she won her seat, which she currently holds with a majority of more than 33,000.