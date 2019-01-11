BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry has died at the age of 51 following a short illness, the broadcaster has said. Dianne worked alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright on Radio 1 before moving to North West Tonight in 1994, where she worked until her death. She was the main weather presenter on the programme and also fronted regional current affairs show ‘Inside Out North West’.

PA Entertainment Dianne Oxberry

Dianne, who lived in Greater Manchester, died at Manchester’s Christie Hospital on Thursday, the BBC said. Her husband, Ian Hindle, has paid tribute to the “amazing wife and mother who embraced life to the full”. “She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her but also to the people who watched and welcomed her into their homes each night as if she were part of their family too.” he said. “She will leave a massive void in our lives but, because of the remarkable person she was, she will forever live on in our hearts. The children and I will miss her more than anyone can imagine.” Sunderland-born Dianne joined North West Tonight after studying at the Met Office College.

Thank you all for your kind words about our wonderful colleague Dianne. Here's some of our favourite moments ❤ pic.twitter.com/fYGveghgFc — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) January 11, 2019