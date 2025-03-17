'Dictator S**t': Trump's Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown Nulling Biden Pardons Is Slammed

Donald Trump claimed in a middle-of-the-night rant on his Truth Social platform that he’d declared the pardons that were issued by his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, before leaving office to be “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”
The president claimed Biden’s pardons were signed by an autopen, seizing on a report last week from a right-wing group which alleged frequent use of the mechanical device in the Biden White House. Commentators used that report to boost allegations of Biden’s cognitive decline.
“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them,” wrote Trump, who also used autopen during his first term.
Trump in the post further warned those who’d been pardoned by Biden — such as members of the House committee that investigated the US Capitol riot, and who weren’t charged with any crime — should now “fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.”
Trump also shared an image of his first and second term presidential portraits flanking Biden’s as an autopen.
And in another post, he wrote: “The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen!”
Critics slammed Trump’s comments as “dictator shit,” questioned the legality of the post and warned how it could backfire on the president.