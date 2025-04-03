Tories Say Brexit Helped The UK Secure A Better Tariff From Trump. Really?

Keir Starmer worked hard with Donald Trump, but failed to get a complete opt-out from the US's sweeping tariffs. via Associated Press

Donald Trump has hit the UK with a 10% tax on imports into the US, which is half the size of the tariff the president has imposed on the EU.

It looks like Britain therefore escaped the worst of Trump’s sweeping announcement with just the base rate charges – even though ministers had initially hoped to get a complete exemption from the potentially crippling tariffs.

Instead of suggesting Britain’s slight reprieve was down to Keir Starmer’s efforts, the Tories claim this is proof that Brexit was all worth it.

Shadow trade secretary Andrew Griffith said the reduced tariff was a “vindication” for those who voted for the UK to leave the EU in 2016.

He told the Commons: “I hope [the government] have the decency to regret the 48 times they voted to stay in Europe and to thank us for getting Brexit done.”

HuffPost UK looks at just how accurate this claim is – and what Brits want Labour to do next.

Did Brexit really help secure a lower tariff from Trump?

These tariffs have become the first major trade test for the UK’s post-EU life – and, on the face , it looks like Britain’s messy departure from the bloc paid off.

Leaving the EU does mean most of the UK is able to have a trade policy which is separate from the trade bloc.

But, the complex withdrawal deal meant Northern Ireland – which shares a land border with EU member the Republic of Ireland – still has to follow the bloc’s trade rules, to prevent friction on the isle of Ireland.

Under the Windsor Framework, negotiated by former Tory PM Rishi Sunak, Northern Ireland still has to align with the EU’s single market even though it is not part of the bloc and cannot vote on any of its policies.

However, the former Tory secretary for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, suggested his government’s deal secured a way out of this predicament.

While he acknowledged “tariffs are bad for all – those who charge and those who pay suffer”, he said: “If the EU retaliates with tariffs [affecting] goods made in Northern Ireland for US, they can be reclaimed via the Duty Reimbursement Scheme (in Windsor Framework).”

That suggests Northern Ireland should be able to opt out of any response from the EU on US goods coming into its trade bloc.

Tariffs are bad for all - those who charge & those who pay suffer.



A good produced in Northern Ireland is a good produced in the UK.



If the EU retaliates w tariffs effecting goods made in NI for US, they can be reclaimed via the Duty Reimbursement Scheme (in Windsor Framework) — Chris Heaton-Harris (@chhcalling) April 3, 2025

Still, according to critics, any perceived benefit still does not outweigh the huge economic blow Brexit gave the UK in the first place.

European Movement UK chair, Dr Mike Galsworthy, said: “The celebration of being punished, but to a lesser degree than some others, has to be one of the most tragicomic last straws to be grabbed at by Brexiteers.”

Similarly, Tom Brufatto, Director of Policy and Research at Best for Britain, told HuffPost UK: “People seeking to spin the slap in the face the UK just received from the US as a ‘Brexit win’, should remember the thousands now at risk of losing their jobs because of this punitive trade war and that Brexit itself has caused far more economic damage than Trump’s tariffs ever could.

Is the UK now more vulnerable to Trump than ever?

Galsworthy also noted that any reciprocation from the UK will not pack as much of a punch as it would have if we were still part of the EU.

He said: “There is a huge amount of protection within the EU bloc.

“Can we finally put Brexit desperation aside and listen to what the majority of economists have to say on the matter of trade?

“The UK has weakened its own economy to the tune of tens of billions since 2020. Red-tape has already hammered exporters.

“Far from being a Brexit benefit, Trump’s tariffs will further weaken our economy, and do even more damage to beleaguered British businesses.”

Similarly, Professor of Economics Moll Scott Cato said: “The EU is a powerful trading bloc with the heft to stand up to Trump.

“Brexit Britain has no alternative but to appease him and to change our domestic policy to do so.

“This really does make us come close to the status of a vassal state, something EU membership never did.”

“Far from a 10% tariff being a benefit of the UK leaving the European Union, it is a demonstration that Britain has weakened its global power to such an extent that it no longer has the economic strength to dictate its own policies, but is instead forced to bend to the will of Donald Trump, left with just a fraction of the negotiating power that being part of the world’s largest trading bloc once gave us.”

How does the general public want the government to respond?

Starmer has insisted the government will “keep calm” in the face of this economic test and not respond with “knee-jerk” reciprocal tariffs just yet – although he said nothing has been ruled out.

The government has also confirmed it will be launching a four-week consultation period with businesses about how to respond.

Best for Britain’s Brufatto told HuffPost UK that the general public want Labour to realign with Europe as a result.

He said: “Independent research shows that by securing a common sense deal with the EU at next month’s summit, the UK can shield the whole UK completely from US tariffs while driving growth, and our polling shows that this is how voters want the government to respond.”

But, now the size of the tariffs between the UK and the EU is so large, is it even possible for them to work together?

Economics professor Yanis Varoufakis told Times Radio that Trump has “made it impossible for Keir Starmer to return to the bosom of the EU”.

