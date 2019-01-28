The weather is cold and dark, the party season is over and we’re all back at work. Add to that the aftermath of Christmas spending and unrealistic new year’s resolutions – and you’d be forgiven for feeling a little glum by now. But how do you know when those January blues become something else entirely?

Depression will impact one in six of us at some point in our lives, so it’s always important to be aware of the signs. The severity of this mental health condition varies between different people – some feel persistently low in spirit, while others feel like life is no longer worth living.

“We all have times when our mood is low, and we feel sad without obvious reason to,” Stephen Buckley, head of information for the mental health charity Mind, told HuffPost UK. “However, depression is a low mood that lasts for a long time, affects your everyday life and stays with you regardless of the context.”

