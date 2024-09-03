Diplomatic Row Erupts As Benjamin Netanyahu Slams UK's 'Shameful' Israel Arms Sales Ban

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool) via Associated Press

A major diplomatic row has erupted after Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the UK’s “shameful” decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel.

In a surprise announcement on Monday, foreign secretary David Lammy told MPs that a government review had found there was a “clear risk” of the equipment being used to break international humanitarian law in Gaza.

He said that around 30 arms exports licences to Israel are being suspended, out of a total of around 350.

The decision has sparked a furious backlash, with the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis saying it “beggars belief”.

Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, made clear his anger in a series of posts on X on Tuesday morning, saying the “misguided decision will only embolden Hamas”.

He said: “Days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, the UK government suspended thirty arms licenses to Israel.

“This shameful decision will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens.

“Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens. Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas.

“Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law.

“Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defending our common civilization, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror.

“With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”

