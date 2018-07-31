Disabled Men Win Pay-Out From Government Over Universal Credit Discrimination

chrisdorney via Getty Images In June the High Court ruled the men had been unlawfully discriminated against (file picture)

Two severely disabled men have won a case of unlawful discrimination against the government after their benefits were dramatically reduced when they were required to claim Universal Credit.

In June this year the High Court ruled that the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey unlawfully discriminated against the men, who will now receive thousands of pounds in compensation after a settlement was agreed today between their lawyers, Leigh Day, and the government.

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are known only as TP and AR.

TP is a former Cambridge graduate who worked in the financial sector in the City and around the world. In 2016 he was diagnosed with a terminal illness; Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and Castleman’s disease.

In October 2016 when he became ill, he moved temporarily from London to his parents’ home in Dorset but after a few months he returned to Hammersmith and Fulham, where Universal Credit has been rolled out, on the advice of his doctors in order to access specialist healthcare.

AR is 36 and suffers from severe mental health issues. In 2017, he moved from Middlesbrough to Hartlepool, also a Universal Credit ‘full service area’, as he could no longer afford the property he was living in after being made to pay bedroom tax.

In a witness statement to the court, AR said: “Since moving from Middlesbrough to Hartlepool, with the consequent reduction in my benefits, my quality of life and my happiness has markedly reduced. Not seeing my family regularly contributes to my depressive/manic cycle. If you are isolated it means that you spiral further into a depressive cycle.”

Prior to moving, both TP and AR were in receipt of the Severe Disability Premium (SDP) and Enhanced Disability Premium (EDP), which were specifically aimed at meeting the additional care needs of severely disabled people living alone with no carer.

When they moved, both men were required to make a claim for Universal Credit as they lived in local authorities where the controversial new benefit was being rolled out. They said they were advised by DWP staff that their benefit entitlement would not change.