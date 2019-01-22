Disabled People Face 'Horrendous, Degrading And Dehumanising' Abuse Online, MPs Discover

PA Archive/PA Images Katie Price with her disabled son, Harvey. Price has been calling for the government to introduce 'Harvey's Law' which would make online abuse a specific offence.

Tougher laws are needed to combat the “horrendous, degrading and dehumanising” abuse disabled people are being subjected to online, a new report finds.

An inquiry by the Commons’ Petitions Committee found that disabled were keen to engage with others on social media but were often driven from online platforms by extreme levels of abuse from others.

The report, triggered by a petition started by celebrity Katie Price, also recommended that disabled people get the same protection under hate crime law as those who are targeted due to their race or religion.

Price felt powerless when her son Harvey was repeatedly targeted by trolls and her petition attracted some 221,914 signatures before it closed early due to the 2017 general election.

It aimed to tackle rising levels of trolling and online abuse generally but highlighted how disabled people were particularly disadvantaged.

Price has been calling for the government to adopt ‘Harvey’s Law’ and make “make online abuse a specific criminal offence and create a register of offenders.”

The committee has made a series of recommendations and and MPs have said the current law should be strengthened.

The Labour chairwoman of the committee, Helen Jones, said abusers rarely faced consequences and allowing social media companies to self-regulate had failed.

She said: “Our inquiry into online abuse and the experience of disabled people has shown that social media is rife with horrendous, degrading and dehumanising comments about people with disabilities. The law on online abuse is not fit for purpose and it is truly shameful that disabled people have been forced off social media while their abusers face no consequences.