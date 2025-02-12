Here's When To Worry About Discharge (And What's 100% Normal)

Billie via Unsplash Woman's underwear

Let’s get one thing clear: it’s completely normal to have vaginal discharge every day.

Cleveland Clinic explains that we “can’t prevent it because it’s your body’s way of keeping your vagina clean and healthy”.

The fluid helps to prevent us from infection and stops the area from drying out (which would leave it vulnerable to bacteria).

What’s considered a “normal” amount of discharge varies from person to person, but it’s usually nothing to worry about.

However, some colour, smell, or texture changes can indicate an infection.

What are the signs my discharge is abnormal?

According to the NHS, “normal” discharge is clear or white in colour. It shouldn’t have a strong smell, and should usually be slippery – but can be thicker and sticky.

Discharge that smells fishy can be a sign of bacterial vaginosis; thick and white cottage cheese-like discharge can reveal thrush.

Green, yellow or frothy discharge can be a sign of something called trichomoniasis ( a sexually transmitted parasite), while discharge that comes with pelvic pain or bleeding can be a sign of gonorrhoea or chlamydia.

Discharge that comes with blisters or sores can be a symptom of genital herpes.

Your discharge can be heavier when you’re sexually active, pregnant or on the contraceptive pill. It can even fluctuate throughout your menstrual cycle.

When should I see a doctor about my discharge?

You should see your GP if you notice changes to your discharge’s colour, smell, or texture.

You should also speak to a doctor if you notice more discharge than usual, if you feel sore or itchy, bleed between periods or after sex, get pain when peeing, or notice pain between your thighs and stomach.

