Oscars Host Claims Disney Gave 'Hard Pass' To 1 Goodie Bag Inclusion

Host Conan O'Brien speaks during the Oscars on Sunday via Associated Press

Did you know the Oscars uses seat fillers to make the crowd seem full and busy on-air?

But this year, host Conan O’Brien at least gave the event’s unrecognised cast members a snack box and a touching note, just as he did with the celebs.

In an X post, the editor-in-chief of Variety Ramin Setoodeh said: There’s a note from Conan under every #Oscars seat with a snack box of water and a pretzel.”

Conan O'Brien at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party via Associated Press

In the note, the host claimed that he’d planned to include another item in the box ― but that it had been given a “hard pass” from Disney, who has the rights to air the show.

“Dear Star/Seat Filler, I hope you enjoy these complimentary snacks,” the note reads.

“I tried my best to include a gummy but Disney said that was a ‘hard pass’,” it continues.

“Have a great night, Conan,” the note ended, along with a doodle of the host himself (the comedian is known by fans for his drawings).

There’s a note from Conan under every #Oscars seat with a snack box of water and a pretzel. pic.twitter.com/kvcjkT4fRw — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 2, 2025

Of course, it’s nowhere near as costly as this year’s Oscars goodie bag which went to all 25 top acting and directing nominees and included a five-night stay at a luxury resort and up to $1 million worth of emergency services to people affected by this year’s LA wildfires.

Still, people on X seemed touched by the gesture.

“This is so thoughtful,” one X user wrote. Others called Conan the “host of the decade.”

A commenter wanted to know what we were all wondering, too: “are [the notes] all the same copied and printed or did he handwrite them individually because he is both funny and genuine enough to do that?”

We reckon the reply to their question rings true though ― “I don’t think he’d have the time to handwrite hundreds of notes.”