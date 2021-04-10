Legendary rapper DMX has died aged 50.

His family’s statement said DMX, born Earl Simmons, died with relatives by his side after several days on life support.

The hip-hop star died on Friday after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest”, according to the hospital in White Plains, New York (via PA Media), where he died after being admitted on 2 April.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” they said.

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

“We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

The Grammy-nominated artist was famed for his his trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad lib, and had hits including Party Up (Up in Here) and X Gon’ Give It To Ya.

He made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 albums chart.

The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits, including Ruff Ryders’ Anthem, Get At Me Dog, Stop Being Greedy and How It’s Goin’ Down.

In December of the same year, DMX released his second album, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, which also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making him one of the few artists to have two number one albums in one year and putting him in the same company as Led Zeppelin and Tupac Shakur.

He went on to release five further albums and during his career, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favourite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards.