DNA Demanded From Workers At Care Home Where Woman In Vegetative State Gave Birth

US police have demanded DNA from all male employees at a long-term care facility in Phoenix, USA, where a patient who had been in a vegetative state for years gave birth.

The unidentified woman delivered a baby on December 29, triggering reviews by state agencies and putting a spotlight on safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated.

The institution at the centre of the scandal, Hacienda HealthCare, said it welcomed the DNA testing of employees.

“We will continue to cooperate with Phoenix Police and all other investigative agencies to uncover the facts in this deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation,” the company said in a statement.

Local news website Azfamily.com first reported the woman had been in a vegetative state for more than 10 years after a near-drowning.

San Carlos Apache officials announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old woman was an enrolled member of the tribe, whose reservation is in south eastern Arizona, about 134 miles east of Phoenix.

The woman’s name was redacted from the tribal statement. It’s also unclear if staff members at the facility were aware of her pregnancy until the birth.

“On behalf of the tribe, I am deeply shocked and horrified at the treatment of one of our members,” tribal chairman Terry Rambler said. “When you have a loved one committed to palliative care, when they are most vulnerable and dependent upon others, you trust their caretakers. Sadly, one of her caretakers was not to be trusted and took advantage of her. It is my hope that justice will be served.”