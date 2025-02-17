I Asked Wine Experts If Gold Labels Really Matter, And I Feel Hoodwinked

Kym Ellis via Unsplash Do gold labels mean anything? Wine experts have their say.

I’m going to be real with you ― I know basically nothing about wine.

I recognise some names (Muscato, Riesling, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir) that I know I’ve liked in the past, and usually nab those in the hopes that they won’t induce a wince on the first sip.

Sometimes, I’ll inspect the label for those gold (or silver, or bronze) medals which promise award-winning quality, too.

But having recently swigged a supposedly world-beating bevvie that tasted, to my uncultured mouth, like battery acid, I started to wonder ― do those shiny labels really mean anything?

So, I reached out to Patrizia Vogolo, wine expert, international wine judge, and founder of Patrizia Vigolo Wine consultancy; as well as Paige Comrie, wine expert and owner of Wine With Paige, to ask what the deal truly is.

Do gold labels mean anything?

Both experts explained that not only does the competition the wine won matter more than its actual placement, but gold medals are far from the be-all and end-all marker of quality, too.

While Vogolo reassures us that “tastings are conducted blind, wines are assessed based on objective criteria, and scores reflect a professional analysis rather than personal preference,” she adds that “what truly matters is the scope and prestige of the competition”.

Comrie agrees, telling HuffPost UK that while some prestigious competitions “have rigorous standards and attract wines from all over the world... smaller competitions can be less selective, so not all gold medals carry the same significance”.

We can’t ignore the bottom-line benefits both wine companies and competitions get from awards either.

It’s not free to enter your product for judging, and the International Wine Challenge found winners “can sell up to seven times as many bottles as the same wine with no sticker”.

“It’s important to note that these accolades don’t necessarily certify the absolute superiority of a wine compared to another that, for business reasons, may have chosen not to participate in the competition,” said Vogolo.

The wine expert says that years of dedication and expertise often really do go into judging both trophies and awards (which she does not see a “significant distinction” between) ― but points out that vino victories “should be seen as just one of many factors in choosing a wine”.

So how am I meant to choose a bottle, then?

First of all, awards aren’t the only information on a label ― factors like location, vintage, and grape variety really can steer you in the right direction.

So, Comrie suggests, “when shopping for wine in a supermarket, focus less on medals and more on the wine’s story. Look for details like the region, grape variety, or even a producer or importer you recognise and trust”.

She also likes to visit stores where a wine expert is on hand to explain the store’s offerings.

“Many wine retailers also have tasting opportunities where you can meet someone who knows about the wine first-hand and try it before you buy it,” she continues.

